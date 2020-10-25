In the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) match 44 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) meet Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. RCB are placed on the third spot on the IPL 2020 points table and are very much in contention for a place in the playoffs. CSK, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the team standings and are virtually out of final four race. Meanwhile, RCB have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Both the sides have made few changes to their playing XIs. CSK have handed debut to Monu Kumar while RCB have included Moeen Ali in their playing XI. RCB vs CSK Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

The game is important for Royal Challengers Bangalore as they look to stay in top four. Having won seven out of ten matches, the Virat Kohli-led side is in good form. RCB will be looking to complete the hat-trick of wins while CSK will be eyeing to spoil their party. RCB vs CSK IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

RCB Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

CSK Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar

RCB and CSK come into the match with contrasting results. While RCB defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), CSK lost to Mumbai Indians (MI). Meanwhile, this is the second meeting these two sides this season. Bangalore emerged victorious in the previous clash.

