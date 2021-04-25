Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan criticised the batting unit and said the side lacked intent throughout the innings after suffering a six-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday evening.

Skipper Sanju Samson's unbeaten 42 runs and Chris Morris' stand-out spell helped Rajasthan Royals to register a comfortable win.

Morris picked four wickets and restricted KKR to 133/9 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, Samson's gritty knock of 42 off 41 balls helped the side to chase the total with seven balls to spare.

"The batting let us down. We lacked a lot of intent throughout the whole innings. We were behind the game right from the get-go. Didn't put the bowlers under enough pressure. RR adapted to the pitch much better. We were probably 40 short which is a lot in a T20 game," Morgan said after the match.

"The wicket today wasn't as good as it has been here at the Wankhede and that was a challenge in itself. Every time we tried taking an attacking option, we lost a wicket. Left us a lot to do at the back end, which we didn't obviously do. Clearer the mind, the easier it is (to play with intent). We want guys to play free-flowing cricket. It wasn't there today, unfortunately," he added.

KKR have lost their last four games and now sits at the bottom of the table with just two points after five matches.

Chasing 134, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched a 21-run brief partnership for the opening wicket before spinner Varun Chakravarthy dismissed the former at 5 in the fourth over.

After Buttler's wicket, skipper Samson joined Jaiswal in the middle. Samson added a 19-run stand with Jaiswal for the second wicket. Shivam Mavi sent Jaiswal (22) back to the pavilion in the sixth over.

Shivam Dube and Samson steered the side after the departure of openers. The duo built a 45-run partnership for the third wicket. In the 11th over, Chakravarthy bagged another scalp as he removed Dube (22).

Rahul Tewatia did not last at the crease for long as he was picked by pacer Prasidh Krishna in the 14th over. Tewatia just scored five runs.

David Miller came in to bat at number six. He along with Samson took the responsibility to take the side over the line. Samson scored unbeaten 42 while Miller amassed not out 24.

For KKR, Chakravarthy picked two scalps while Mavi and Krishna bagged one wicket each.

KKR will now take on Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. (ANI)

