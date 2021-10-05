Sharjah [UAE], October 5 (ANI): Nathan Coulter-Nile picked four wickets as Mumbai Indians restricted Rajasthan Royals to 90/9 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

While Coulter-Nile picked four, James Neesham removed three Rajasthan Royals batsmen as the Sanju Samson-led side failed to rise on the occasion of a must-win game.

Also Read | Hockey India Withdraws from Commonwealth Games 2022, Prioritises Asian Games Next Year.

Put into bat first, Rajasthan Royals got off to bad start and never really recovered. The side lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal as Coulter-Nile picked his first wicket for the day.

Before the completion of the powerplay, both openers were back in the hut. Rajasthan Royals kept losing wickets in regular intervals and were soon found reeling at 50/5.

Also Read | RR 90/9 in 20 Overs | RR vs MI Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Pacers Restrict Rajasthan Royals to Paltry Total.

The side collapsed from 41/1 to 50/6 in four overs as Mumbai Indians bowlers wreak havoc.

David Miller and Rahul Tewatia did try to rebuild the innings but the duo failed as Coulter-Nile dismissed the South African batsman while James Neesham removed Tewatia in the 15th over.

In the last five overs, another collapse occurred as Rajasthan collapsed from 74/6 to 82/9 in three overs. The Royals reached 90 in the allotted 20 overs courtesy of a six on the penultimate ball by Mustafizur Rahman.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 90/9 (Evin Lewis 24; Nathan Coulter-Nile 4-14, James Neesham 3-12) vs Mumbai Indians (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)