In an important clash, Rajasthan Royals take on Mumbai Indians. Both the teams are looking to make their way into the IPL 2021 playoffs. Only one spot is up for grabs and apart from these two teams, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are in contention as well. So, both RR and MI will be in no mood to give up two valuable points. Stay tuned for RR vs MI IPL 2021 live score updates. RR vs MI, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

While Rajasthan Royals are on sixth spot, Mumbai Indians find themselves on seventh place. Both have played 12 matches and have ten points but is Rajasthan Royals’ net run rate that sees them better placed. The winner of this contest will move up to fifth spot.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Chris Morris, Manan Vohra, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, Tabraiz Shamsi, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, James Neesham, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Chris Lynn, Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Roosh Kalaria, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh.