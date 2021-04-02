New Delhi, April 2: Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen wants cricket boards across the globe to not schedule any international games when the "biggest show in town" -- the Indian Premier League (IPL) -- is being held.

While many current England players have claimed that they have heavily benefited from playing in the IPL, Pietersen "simply" floated an idea for the cricket boards to not schedule any matches when the cash-rich league is being held.

"Cricket boards need to realise that the @IPL is the biggest show in town. DO NOT schedule ANY international games whilst it's on. V v v simple!" Pietersen tweeted. IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan and Other Foreigners Who Will Be the Four Overseas Players in the KKR Playing XI.

Cricket boards need to realise that the @IPL is the biggest show in town. DO NOT schedule ANY international games whilst it’s on. V v v simple! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 2, 2021

IPL 2021 season will kickstart on April 9 in Chennai with a high-octane clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Though Pakistan and South Africa is currently locking horns, Pietersen might have hinted towards the New Zealand tour of England which is likely to clash with the IPL playoffs.

England is scheduled to play a two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting June 2 while the IPL final will be played on May 30. In March, England all-rounder Sam Curran had admitted that if CSK fails to qualify for the playoffs in IPL, he will likely be available for the New Zealand series.

Meanwhile, in IPL, each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each. IPL Controversies- Part 1: Indian Premier League 'Kills' Indian Cricket League in 2008.

One of the highlights of this edition of the IPL will be the fact that all matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue. All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)