Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul said his team could not execute their plans well during the clash against Rajasthan Royals.

Trent Boult and Obed McCoy's two-wicket haul respectively helped Rajasthan Royals register a 24-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2022 match here at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

"I thought it was a gettable target. Good pitch, obviously something there with the new ball. We bowled well to restrict them to that total. We backed ourselves but we couldn't execute. Once again the batting group hasn't been able to perform collectively. We need to go back and work on it. Pune was a lot more harder and lot more in the pitch there than this one. When you lose wickets early it puts pressure on you. We have lost three-four games in the powerplay as a batting unit. Make sure you find a way to stay in there when you play quality bowlers and give a good start," said KL Rahul in a post-match presentation.

"I don't think we are going to do anything different. Just about going out there and executing. Obviously, in pressure, you want to do one thing but you end up doing something else. If we can hold our nerves and give ourselves a chance to play the new ball or a good spell. If you get through that spell you always have enough time to make up. We've got power in our batting line, so it is just about playing smart when the bowlers are bowling a good spell," he added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (41) and Devdutt Padikkal (39) shone with the bat which helped RR to post a total of 178/6 in the first innings. Later, Boult and McCoy took two wickets each to restrict LSG to 154/8 and registered a 24-run win.

It was for the first time in IPL 2022 when LSG faced two consecutive defeats. They are currently at third position with 16 points while RR is at the second spot. (ANI)

