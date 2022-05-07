Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): Tim David, who was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' for his performance against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday, credited Mumbai Indians (MI) bowlers for the thrilling win.

Two-wicket haul by Murugan Ashwin and top knock from Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Tim David helped Mumbai Indians script a 5-run win over Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium.

Talking about the win, Tim praised the bowlers for taking Mumbai over the line in the nail-biting last over, where Gujarat only needed 9 runs off 6 balls to win.

"Given the context, us winning the game, it feels great. It was a good batting wicket, I missed out on a few scoring opportunities in the last over. Shows how well our bowlers bowled in the second half to get us over the line," said Tim David in a post-match presentation.

He expressed happiness as Mumbai registered the second win of the IPL 2022 and added that the pitch was favourable for batting.

"The wicket was slightly two-paced, it's about starting your innings, if you get off to a flier then you just run with it. It's great to be on the winning side. It's tough when you are sitting off the field, especially watching your teammates not get the result. Try as hard as you can in the nets and be ready when the opportunity comes," he added.

Tim David's 44 runs off 21 deliveries accompanied by skipper Rohit Sharma's 43 helped Mumbai Indians post 177 runs on the board against GT.

Chasing a target of 178, Wriddhiman Saha (55) and Shubman Gill (52) added 106 for the first wicket but the rest of the batting unit failed to deliver. The star batters of the team David Miller, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan were unable to finish it for the side.

As a result, Gujarat fell short of the target by 5 runs after Daniel Sams bowled a stunning final over. Consequently, GT suffered their second consecutive defeat in IPL 2022. (ANI)

