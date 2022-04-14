Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Former England spinner Graeme Swann is mighty impressed with the way Rajasthan Royals have played in the IPL 2022.

Swann believes that the side led by Sanju Samson looks five times better than it was in the previous season. Royals are currently placed at the top of the points table with three wins in four games in the IPL 2022.

While speaking on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Swann said Rajasthan Royals are playing very good cricket at the moment.

"They look five times better than they were last year. They've done very well at the auctions (to put together a strong side)."

Former England cricketer Nick Knight also felt Rajasthan Royals is a very strong side as they have got all the resources to produce a clinical show in the IPL 2022.

Knight said, "Rajasthan Royals have got most of their bases covered. I love the way they start with the new ball. I love the way they can start with a bang with Jos Buttler at the top. They've got the spin option in (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Yuzvendra) Chahal. Then there's (Shimron) Hetmyer, the finisher. So, I think they've got the resources (to produce a clinical show)."

On Thursday, two stalwarts will lock horns in a rollicking contest at the Dr DY Patil Stadium as Gujarat Titans take on the mighty Rajasthan Royals in a top-of-the-table clash.

The Royals will be coming to this contest on the back of a thrilling win against the Lucknow SuperGiants as they prevailed in the end in a modest-scoring encounter with Yuzvendra Chahal eclipsing the others in a show of some turning might. (ANI)

