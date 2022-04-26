Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) bounced back in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with an 11-run victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In his 200th IPL game, Shikhar Dhawan blazed with the bat and scored an unbeaten 88*(59) before PBKS clinched an 11-run victory in yet another last-over finish.

Shikhar Dhawan, Player of the Match in the post-match presentation said: "The process, I always talk about it, I focus on it. About my fitness, my approach - I keep working on those skills. Results will take care of itself."

Talking about the pitch, Dhawan said: "The wicket was stopping a bit, I tried to go for the big shots, but I couldn't connect. But I kept my calm. Once I get set, I can get those boundaries, that's what I bank on. While batting first it's about putting pressure on the bowlers and getting boundaries. We don't have to lose too many wickets, that was our conscious effort."

"I have become a senior in the team (laughs), I give a lot of input to the players and my captain, on the field. The youngsters think a lot, sometimes they overthink, so I try to communicate with them. I talk about the law of attraction and how to achieve big in life," the opening batter concluded.

Punjab Kings will next clash with Lucknow Super Giants on Friday.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 187/4 (Shikhar Dhawan 88*, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 42; Dwayne Bravo 2-42) beat Chennai Super Kings 176/6 (Ambati Rayudu 78, Ruturaj Gaikwad 30; Kagiso Rabada 2-23) by 11 runs. (ANI)

