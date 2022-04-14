Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2022 match here at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Thursday.

For RR, Jimmy Neesham came into the playing XI in place of Trent Boult.

Also Read | Seven-time Olympic Champion Allyson Felix to Retire from Track at End of Season.

Speaking at the toss, Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson, "We'd like to bowl first here. We did a very good job to win the game with dew condition and losing the toss but I'd like to use the conditions. Yesterday, Trent Boult had a small niggle and isn't available for today's game. Jimmy Neesham is replacing him."

Speaking at the toss, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya, "We would have liked to bowl first as well but I wouldn't mind batting first as well. It's always good to get responsibility, I have always been a player who has enjoyed taking responsibilities, taking things on my shoulder.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Reportedly Keen on Signing Harry Kane.

"It helps me to get better as a cricketer and as a person as well. The boys are pretty chilled out, the supporting staff is nice. Right now, we are going in the honeymoon phase and I'd like to contribute. I know I always have two departments to contribute. Even if I am having a bad day with my bat, I can still contribute with the ball and vice versa."

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)