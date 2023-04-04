New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Fiery spells from Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph and Rashid Khan helped Gujarat Titans restrict Delhi Capitals to 162/8 in 20 overs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

Shami and Rashid bagged three-wicket hauls respectively while Joseph scalped two conceding 29 runs. David Warner top-scored for Delhi Capitals with 37 while Axar Patel scored 36 off 22 deliveries.

Put to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a fine start as David Warner and Prithvi Shaw gathered 11 runs off Mohammed Shami's over. However, the hitting did not last long as in the third over of the innings Shami removed Shaw for 7 runs.

Shami in red-hot form struck again and dismissed new batter Mitchell Marsh for 4 runs in the 5th over of the game. The duo of Sarfaraz Khan and Warmer handled the charge and took their team's total being 60 runs in the 7th over of the game.

Alzarri Joseph then broke the fine partnership between the Delhi duo as he removed well-set batter Warner for 37 and Rilee Rossouw on the very next ball for zero.

Debutanat and left-handed batter Abishek Porel then came out to bat. Gujarat bowlers dominated the opposition and produced stunning spells to make Delhi batters dance to their tunes.

Rashid Khan then in the 13th over dismissed debutant and left-handed batter Abishek Porel for 20 off 11 balls. Rashid then delivered a stunning ball to remove well-set batter Sarfaraz Khan for 30 off 34.

New batter Axar Patel then opened his hands and played boundary shots at regular intervals. Delhi batter Aman Hakim Khan handed an easy catch to Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya on the delivery of Rashid after scoring 8 runs in the 19th over of the game.

On the first delivery of Shami's over Axar slammed a stunning six before handing a catch to David Miller at the sweeper cover. New batter Anrich Nortje slammed a brilliant four and took his team's total to 162/8 in 20 overs of the game.

Brief score: Delhi Capitals 162/8 David Warner 37, Axar Patel 36; Rashid Khan 3-31) vs Gujarat Titans. (ANI)

