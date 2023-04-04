Mumbai, April 4: Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) have named Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for the injured Kane Williamson for the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. New Zealand captain, Williamson suffered an on-field injury to his right leg while attempting a catch at the boundary in the tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on March 31. Gujarat Titans Batsman Kane Williamson Provides Update on his Injury After Being Ruled Out of IPL 2023.

Shanaka, Sri Lanka's white-ball captain, is an explosive middle-order batter who also bowls right-arm seam, the franchise informed in a release on Tuesday. Shanaka was on fire in the recent T20I series in India, smashing 124 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 187 while averaging 62.00. He was also Sri Lanka's leading run-scorer in the subsequent ODI series, scoring 121 runs in three innings.

Signed for his base price of INR 50 lakh, this will be Shanaka's maiden season in the IPL.

