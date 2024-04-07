Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya asserted that he is "fine" and he didn't feature with the ball as they had everything covered during their maiden win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Pandya clinched his first win as skipper of MI since replacing Rohit Sharma. During their 29-run win over Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, Hardik didn't bowl, unlike the previous three games.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Completes 150 Wickets in Indian Premier League, Guides Mumbai Indians to First Win in IPL 2024.

A few eyebrows were raised to see Hardik without the ball which raised concerns over his fitness. Hardik cleared the air of rumour around him not taking the ball in the post-match presentation.

"I am fine. I'll be bowling at the right time, we had everything covered today so did not have to roll my arms over," Hardik said in the post-match presentation.

Also Read | MI vs DC Stat Highlights, IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians Register First Victory Of the Season After Romario Shepherd’s Fireworks a Light Up Wankhede Stadium.

MI's first win of the season was built on a strong powerplay and Romario Shepherd's blitz in the final over.

Hardik heaped praise on the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan who brought 79 runs in the powerplay and Shepherd who struck 32 runs off Anrich Nortje in the final over.

"It was an amazing start today, always wonderful to get 70 odd in 6 overs. The way everyone chipped in when the opportunity was coming was good to see. That was some hitting na (On Romario's heroics). He won us the game. Difference was Romario v Delhi Capitals. I like him. Always has a smile on his face, doesn't run away," Hardik added.

MI suffered three consecutive defeats in the ongoing season. Hardik opened up about the mindset of the team and the tactical changes that they made to bag their first win of the season.

"It was a lot of hard work. We had to clear our minds and make sure that we believed. We will be making tactical changes here and there but this will be our 12 and settling our team now is important. There's a lot of love and care going around in the changeroom. Belief and backing each other is the attitude out there. Everyone believed we need just one win," Hardik said.

Coming to the match, after being put to bat MI posted 234/5 on the board following exceptional performances from Rohit Sharma (49), Ishan Kishan (42), Tim David (35*) and Shepherd (39*).

In reply, DC struggled to get off to an ideal start, Tristan Stubbs showed fight with his knock of 71* but failed to get the visitors across the finishing line. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)