The Mumbai Indians were able to register their first victory in the Indian Premier League 2024 as they defeated the Delhi Capitals by 29 runs. DC were in the chase for a while but Jasprit Bumrah's impressive bowling performance led them to score only 205/8 while chasing down 235 runs. MI displayed an explosive batting display at the Wankhede Stadium in which most of the players scored more than 35 runs and at an aggressive strike rate. Apart from Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan's 49 and 42 runs, Romario Shephard smashed 32 runs in the last over of DC pacer Anrich Nortje, Tim David played an unbeaten innings of 45 runs. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Chasing down the target, Delhi Capitals lost their first wicket early as David Warner departed for 10 runs. Prithvi Shaw played a brilliant hand of 66 runs from 40 runs and smashed eight fours and three sixes during his stay at the crease. Abishek Porel hit 41 runs from 31 balls whereas Tristan Stubbs played an unbeaten innings of 71 runs from 25 balls with three fours and seven sixes. Gerald Coetzee were the pick of the MI bowlers wherein the latter picked four wickets. Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets by giving away just 22 runs. RR vs RCB Memes Go Viral As Jos Buttler's Century Helps Rajasthan Royals Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024.

MI vs DC IPL 2024 Stat Highlights

#Tristan Stubbs smashed his first half-century of the Indian Premier League 2024, which was also the first of his IPL career

#Prithvi Shaw hit his first fifty of Indian Premier League 2024

#Jasprit Bumrah completed 150 wickets in the Indian Premier League and the second Indian to achieve the milestone.

#Anrich Nortje bowled the most expensive over of the Indian Premier League 2024 and gave away 32 runs in the last over.

#Mumbai Indians registered the fourth-highest total in the Indian Premier League 2024 and set up a score of 234/5. This was MI's third-highest total in the history of the tournament.

#Mumbai Indians registered their 24th 200-plus score in the history of the cash-rich league.

#Mumbai Indians registered the highest total in T20 cricket without any batsman scoring a half-century.

#Mumbai Indians won their 14th match while defending 200 or more runs and are yet to lose a match.

#Rohit Sharma completed 100 catches as a fielder in the Indian Premier League.

#Mumbai Indians registered their 50th win at the Wankhede Stadium in the Indian Premier League which is the most by a team in the tournament.

#Mumbai Indians batsman Romario Shephard recorded the highest strike rate in an IPL innings of 390 in a minimum of ten balls.

The Delhi Capitals lost their second consecutive match of the tournament which was their third loss in four games. They would look to come back to winning ways in the coming matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2024 08:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).