Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf Du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first against SunRisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

SRH are in the fifth spot with three wins and two losses while RCB are desperately searching for wins and are at the bottom with a win and five losses.

"We are going to have a chase. It has been the same throughout the season. It's been a bit slower. We haven't played our best cricket. It feels like most of the time we haven't played to our full potential. We have made changes to see if we can turn it around. Maxwell is sitting out, Siraj is sitting out. Ferguson is coming in," RCB skipper said.

Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins said there is no change in the team.

"The way we have gone about it, have been a few great wins. Can't win every game in T20 cricket. We go in with the same team like the last game. You never know here at the Chinnaswamy, (sometimes) 240 is par," Cummins said.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan. (ANI)

