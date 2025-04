Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 9 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 23rd encounter of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday. Sri Lankan star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga misses out.

This clash is the fifth match for both sides in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league. Currently, the RR are placed at the seventh spot of the IPL 2025 points table with four points whereas the Gujarat-based franchise is on second with six points from their four matches so far in the ongoing tournament.

"We would like to bowl here first because of the conditions. There is going to be dew here. Each and every game in the IPL is important. We are grateful for the last two games and take the momentum forward. It is great to be back. It is a very new team, new guys in the squad, we retained six guys but it is still a new team, we took time to gel together and know our roles. The wicket looks really good and will stay true. Hasaranga misses out due to personal reasons Farooqi comes in," Sanju Samson said after the toss.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill informed at the time of the toss that they didn't have any changes in the team.

Gill said, "I would have bowled first as well. Looking at the past few matches, dew has come in during the second innings but we have batted first here. We are taking it one game at a time and not keeping track on how many games we have won. If the top 3 or 4 are doing the job then I am happy with that. We have had a really good home run and hopefully nothing changes for us, support from the fans has always been tremendous. No changes for us."

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande. (ANI)

