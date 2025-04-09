FC Barcelona will be locking horns with Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final first-leg match next at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, from 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, April 10. Ahead of the FC Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund UCL 2024-25 Quarter Final first leg match, hosts FC Barcelona have booked a slot after sheer dominance in the previous phases of the UCL 2024-25. They finished second in the league phase, just behind Liverpool FC. In the Round of 16, they punished Benfica 4-1 on aggregate to have a comfortable ticket to the quarter finale. Former FC Barcelona Treble-Winning Star Defender Jeremy Mathieu Spotted Working in Football Store in France.

Visitors Borussia Dortmund have a tougher and more inconsistent road till here. The German giants finished 10th in the UCL 2024-25 league phase, beat Sporting CP in the knock-outs, and edged past LOSC Lille in the RO16 to book a slot here. The side isn't doing good in the Bundesliga 2024-25 either, currently trembling at the eight position. The need to be at their best, to put a respectable score, achievable to cope in the second leg at home.

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Lineups UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final First Leg Match

Both FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are expected to start with a 4-2-3-1 formation. Both sides have a liking for passing football, with FC Barcelona mastering Tiki Taka, though in a different manner under Hansi Flick. Barca will have a similar line-up as all other previous games, with Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, and Balde protecting the fence. De Jong and Pedri as CDMs, Yamal, Fermín López, and Raphinha controlling the attacking midfield and attack, together with lone striker Lewandowski. Borussia Dortmund on the other hand are dealing with a number of injuries, mainly at the back. Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer and defender Nico Schlotterbeck, and defensive midfielder Pascal Gross will be the major absentees. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

FC Barcelona Predicted Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Szczęsny (GK); Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Fermín López, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Kobel (GK); Ryerson, Can, Anton, Bensebaini; Nmecha, Chukwuemeka; Adeyemi, Brandt, Beier; Guirassy

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2025 06:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).