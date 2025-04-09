Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen some thrilling games in the last two weeks with some being run fests while some being low-scoring thrillers. Fans are excited to see more as they enter the rivalry week. In the match 23 of the IPL 2025, Gujarat Titans host Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 09, Wednesday. Gujarat Titans are coming out of a victory and have won three out of the four matches they have played so far. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals had a poor start to the campaign but they have recovered well winning two out two played and now both will look to extend their winning run. Mohammed Siraj Admits He Initially Struggled To Cope After Being Dropped From India’s Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

GT vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score Updates

Gujarat Titans have a settled plan and they back it through. They have a very highly-skilled top three in Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler. The bulk of the runs is scored by these three and then the likes of Sherfane Rutherford follow who balances the timing of the entry of the hitters in Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia. GT use the impact player rule different from the others as they bring in horses for courses. They have used Arshad Khan, Ishant Sharma and Washington Sundar as impact players going in or out and the latter has impressed in a tricky chase last game. For them if the assurance comes from the bowling of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan’s off form will be a worry. 'Woke Up and Chose Violence' Fans React After Jofra Archer Spotted Sleeping During Rajasthan Royals Innings Before Claiming Three-Wicket Haul During PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, have found some of their combinations going right. Jofra Archer has found some of his best form with the new ball in hand which has opened the middle overs for their spin twins Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga. The openers also understood the pace of the game they need to play with with quality five batters like Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag in their top five, they will look to give their bowlers decent runs to work with. If Shimron Hetmyer finds some form, RR will look like a much dangerous side then they already are.