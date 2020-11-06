Abu Dhabi, Nov 6 (PTI) Invited to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 131 for 7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL Eliminator here on Friday.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | Moeen Ali Becomes First Batsman to be Run Out on a Free Hit in IPL, Registers Infamous Record During SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator (Watch Video).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 131 for 7 in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 56, Aaron Finch 32; Jason Holder 3/25, T Natarajan 2/33).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)