New Delhi, Mar 23: The Indian Premier League (IPL) final will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tentatively on May 26, the BCCI sources revealed. It has been learnt that Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will hold one Qualifier and one Eliminator, while another Qualifier will be held in Chennai. IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17.

“The IPL Governing Council has followed the tradition of holding the opening game and final at the home venue of last year's defending champions -- in this case Chennai Super Kings,” a senior BCCI official told PTI. With Mahendra Singh Dhoni playing his last IPL, knockout games in Chennai will be a treat for all the ‘Thala' fans. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

The BCCI has finalised the schedule for the remainder of the IPL while keeping in mind the general election dates and will be released shortly.

