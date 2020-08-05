New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchises have sought certain changes in the SOPs including reduced quarantine period from six to three days.

In a document obtained by ANI, the franchises have said, "We understand that the WI (West Indies) team were allowed to practice from day 3 of arrival in the UK, at the recently concluded test series vs England." The franchises have asked, "are there ways to allow players to practice by staying in the bubble, with 3 days of quarantining instead of 6 days?"

As per the safety protocols laid by the BCCI, players will have to undergo testing on Day 1, 3, and 6 upon their arrival in UAE. If all three test reports are negative, played will be given a go-ahead to start training.

After testing negative in all three, the players and team support staff will enter and remain within the Bio-Secure Environment for the entire duration of IPL 2020. "All individuals within a Bio-Secure Environment will be tested every fifth day throughout the IPL 2020 season," read document issued by BCCI.

The franchises have also asked BCCI if they can consider "early onboarding of players and support staff" coming in from the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and those coming from England after the bilateral series between England and Australia.

CPL ends on September 10 while England vs Australia series concludes on September 16. These two events account for nearly 25 players participating in IPL.

Moreover, the SOP suggested that owner and families cannot interact with the squad, unless they are a part of the bubble. Franchise team owners and families "wishing to accompany players and team support staff will have to follow the same Bio-Secure Environment protocols," read document issued by BCCI.

Therefore, the franchises have asked if there is any specific protocols that can be considered for infrequent interactions with owners and families as owners "will not be able to spend 3 months in a bubble."

The 2020 edition of the IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19 - November 10.

So, the concern raised by the franchises is about the "wellbeing of the players" who will have to stay in a bubble for 80+ days. Hence the franchises have asked if BCCI can consider SOPs for off-field activities such as playing other sports, team dinners, family dinners etc. "with adequate advance notice to enable planning and preparation."

Another point that has been raised by the franchises is the "commitment of teams to commercial activities related to sponsors." Franchises have asked BCCI to consider SOPs for commercial activities such as shoots, meet and greets etc. (ANI)

