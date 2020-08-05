PAK vs ENG Live Score Updates, Day 1: Action in red-ball cricket is back as England are taking on Pakistan in the first Test of the three-match series. The encounter is taking place at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester. Joe Root and Co must be high on confidence with their recent performance against West Indies and will like to extend their winning run. On the other hand, Pakistan, who are in England since the last month, must have assessed the conditions well and will aim to defeat the Three Lions at their own den. Meanwhile, cricket fans should stay tuned for the live-action of Day 1 of the game. Live Cricket Streaming of Pakistan vs England 1st Test 2020 Day 1.

Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes were chief architects of England’s triumph against West Indies and the duo will look to torment the Pakistan team too. Other than them, youngsters like Ollie Pope and Dominic Sibley also impressed one and all in their previous outings. For Pakistan, Babar Azam, who is placed at the sixth-ranked Test batsman, will be critical to the visiting side's success in the series. While veterans like Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq will use their experience to pile up runs in the series. In the bowling department, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi will aim to make a mark. England vs Pakistan, Manchester Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast.

The Three Lions might start the game as favourites. However, they must be aware of Pakistan’s record in England in the past few years. Pakistan have won three out their last six Tests on England soil. So, it will be interesting to see if the visitors will better their record or England will register yet another victory.

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Sam Curran

Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali(c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Fawad Alam, Sohail Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti