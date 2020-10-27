Dubai, Oct 27 (PTI) Scoreboard from the IPL match between Sunrisers yderabad and Delhi Capitals, here on Tuesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

D Warner c Patel b Ashwin 66

W Saha

c Iter b Nortze 87

M Pandey

not out

44

K Williamson not out 11

Extras (LB-7, WD-4) 11

Total (For 2 wickets in 20 overs)

219

Fall of wickets: 1-107, 2-170.

Bowling: A Nortje

4-0-37-1, K Rabada 4-0-54-0, R Ashwin 3-0-35-1, A Patel 4-0-36-0, T Deshpande 3-0-35-0, M Stoinis 2-0-15-0. More PTI

