Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will hope carry on its good form when they play defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 48 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. RCB beat MI in super over after a thrilling clash earlier this season and will hope to take home all three points when they meet again on Wednesday. Both teams are at the top half of the IPL 2020 points table and favourites to reach the playoffs. But they will want a win to increase their chances of finishing in the top two. Meanwhile, ahead of the MI vs RCB IPL 2020 match, here are the key players you must pick in your Dream11 fantasy team. MI vs RCB Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 48.

Mumbai Indians are currently on top of the IPL points table but have the same points as RCB and Delhi and are ahead only on a superior run-rate. They were beaten by Rajasthan Royals in their last match and have only one in their last three games, which also includes a super over defeat to Kings XI Punjab. MI vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Similarly, RCB lost Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last game but have won three of their last five. Dream11 fantasy players will be eager to pick the right key players for the MI vs RCB match in IPL 2020. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11.

MI vs RCB Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Quinton de Kock

The South African wicket-keeper batsman has been in terrific form in IPL 2020 and has already scored 374 runs in 11 matches this season. De Kock was out for 6 runs in Mumbai’s previous game against Rajasthan and will be eager to get back to scoring runs again. He has scored four fifties in his last seven games and also has an unbeaten 46 in the 10-wicket win over CSK. De Kock has two fifties in his last three matches for Mumbai.

MI vs RCB Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah has been one of the cornerstones of Mumbai’s success in the IPL. Bumrah is Mumbai’s highest wicket-taker this season with 17 wickets in 11 games and is fourth in the top wicket-takers list. Bumrah was off-colour against Rajasthan and conceded 38 in four overs without picking a wicket. Expect him to come good against RCB.

MI vs RCB Dream11 Selection Best Pick: AB de Villiers

When RCB last played Mumbai Indians in the IPL, De Villiers was smashing the MI bowlers all-round the park. He smashed a 24-ball 54 and gave RCB a power finish to their innings. De Villiers’ innings was studded with four maximums and as many fours. He has been on song in IPL 2020 and is a must-inclusion in all IPL teams.

MI vs RCB Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Rahul Chahar

He has been quietly doing his work for Mumbai Indians in the middle overs. Rahul Chahar has picked 13 wickets in 11 games this season and has been a key wicket-taker for MI this season. It is also key to remember Kohli and De Villiers’ struggles against a leg-spinner. So he will be key in the match.

MI vs RCB Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Ishan Kishan

The youngster has been on fire in IPL 2020 and has been scoring for fun this season. He was in red-hot form when Mumbai Indians last played Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2020. Kishan, then playing his first match this season, smashed 99 from only 58 deliveries and missed out a century by one run. He was out in the penultimate ball of the innings trying to smash a six with Mumbai needing five runs to win from two balls.

