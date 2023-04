Kolkata, Apr 29 (PTI) Scoreboard in Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Saturday.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Narayan Jagadeesan lbw b Mohd Shami 19

Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Rashid Khan b Noor Ahmad 81

Shardul Thakur c Sharma b Mohd Shami 0

Venkatesh Iyer lbw b Little 11

Nitish Rana c Tewatia b Little 4

Rinku Singh c Little b Noor Ahmad 19

Andre Russell c Tewatia b Mohd Shami 34

David Wiese not out 8

Extras: (W-3)

3

Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 179

Fall of wickets: 1/23 2/47 3/84 4/88 5/135 6/156 7/179

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-33-3, Hardik Pandya 3-0-34-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-54-0, Josh Little 4-0-25-2, Noor Ahmad 4-0-21-2, Mohit Sharma 1-0-12-0.

Gujarat Titans (Target: 180 runs from 20 overs)

Wriddhiman Saha c Harshit Rana b Russell 10

Shubman Gill c Russell b Narine 49

Hardik Pandya lbw b Harshit Rana 26

Vijay Shankar not out 51

David Miller not out 32

Extras: (LB-9 W-3) 12

Total: (For 3 wickets in 17.5 overs) 180

Fall of wickets: 1/41 2/91 3/93

Bowling: Harshit Rana 3-0-25-1, Andre Russell 3-0-29-1, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-42-0, Suyash Sharma 4-0-37-0, Sunil Narine 3-0-24-1, Nitish Rana 0.5-0-14-0.

