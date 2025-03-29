Ahmedabad, Mar 29 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in the IPL, here on Saturday.

Gujarat Titans:

Sai Sudharsan lbw Boult 63

Shubman Gill c Naman Dhir b Pandya 38

Jos Buttler c Rickelton b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 39

Shahrukh Khan c Tilak Varma b Pandya 9

Sherfane Rutherford c Santner b Chahar 18

Rahul Tewatia run out (Pandya) 0

Rashid Khan c Pandya b Raju 6

Kagiso Rabada not out 7

Sai Kishore run out (Rickelton) 1

Extras: (B-1, W-14) 15

Total: (For 8 Wickets In 20 Overs) 196

Fall of Wickets: 1-78, 2-129, 3-146, 4-179, 5-179, 6-179, 7-194, 8-196.

Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-34-1, Deepak Chahar 4-0-39-1, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2-0-28-1, Hardik Pandya 4-0-29-2, Mitchell Santner 3-0-25-0, Satyanarayana Raju 3-0-40-1. (MORE) PTI

