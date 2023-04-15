Lucknow, Apr 15 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings here on Saturday.

Lucknow Super Giants Innings:

Also Read | Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran Shine With the Ball to Help Punjab Kings Restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 159/8 in IPL 2023 Match.

KL Rahul

c (sub)Nathan Ellis b Arshdeep Singh

Also Read | Atharva Taide Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About Punjab Kings’ Latest Debutant.

74

Kyle Mayers

c Harpreet Singh b Harpreet Brar

29

Deepak Hooda

lbw b Raza

2

Krunal Pandya

c Shahrukh Khan b Rabada

18

Nicholas Pooran

c Shahrukh Khan b Rabada

0

Marcus Stoinis

c Jitesh Sharma b Sam Curran

15

Ayush Badoni

not out

5

Krishnappa Gowtham

c Raza b Sam Curran

1

Yudhvir Singh Charak

c Shahrukh Khan b Sam Curran

0

Ravi Bishnoi

not out

3

Extras: (LB-5, W-6, NB-1)

12

Total: (8 wkts, 20 Overs)

159

Fall of Wickets: 53-1, 62-2, 110-3, 111-4, 142-5, 150-6, 154-7, 154-8.

Bowler: Matthew Short 2-0-10-0, Arshdeep Singh 3-0-22-1, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-34-2, Sam Curran 4-0-31-3, Harpreet Brar 2-0-10-1, Sikandar Raza 2-0-19-1, Rahul Chahar 3-0-28-0. (MORE) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)