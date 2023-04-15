Lucknow, Apr 15 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings here on Saturday.
Lucknow Super Giants Innings:
KL Rahul
c (sub)Nathan Ellis b Arshdeep Singh
74
Kyle Mayers
c Harpreet Singh b Harpreet Brar
29
Deepak Hooda
lbw b Raza
2
Krunal Pandya
c Shahrukh Khan b Rabada
18
Nicholas Pooran
c Shahrukh Khan b Rabada
0
Marcus Stoinis
c Jitesh Sharma b Sam Curran
15
Ayush Badoni
not out
5
Krishnappa Gowtham
c Raza b Sam Curran
1
Yudhvir Singh Charak
c Shahrukh Khan b Sam Curran
0
Ravi Bishnoi
not out
3
Extras: (LB-5, W-6, NB-1)
12
Total: (8 wkts, 20 Overs)
159
Fall of Wickets: 53-1, 62-2, 110-3, 111-4, 142-5, 150-6, 154-7, 154-8.
Bowler: Matthew Short 2-0-10-0, Arshdeep Singh 3-0-22-1, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-34-2, Sam Curran 4-0-31-3, Harpreet Brar 2-0-10-1, Sikandar Raza 2-0-19-1, Rahul Chahar 3-0-28-0. (MORE) PTI
