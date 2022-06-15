Dublin, Jun 15 (PTI) Ireland have named uncapped players Stephen Doheny and Conor Olphert in their 14-member squad for the upcoming two-match T20I series against India to be played in Malahide at the end of this month.

Doheny and Olphert, who were recently handed retainer contracts by Cricket Ireland, have earned call-ups for the two T20Is against India, on the back of their impressive performances in the domestic circuit.

Also Read | Para Powerlifters Parmjeet Kumar, Manpreet Kaur Win Bronze Medals At Pyeongtaek 2022 Asia Oceania Open Championships.

The squad will be led by regular skipper Andrew Balbirnie and his side features a good mix of young and experienced talents, including the likes of Paul Stirling – Ireland's top batter on the ICC T20I Rankings.

With the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia fast approaching, both the sides will look to experiment in order to find the right combination for the marquee event.

Also Read | SL v AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI 2022 in Kandy.

The last time the two sides met in a T20I bilateral affair was in 2018. India swept the two-match series comfortably.

Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)