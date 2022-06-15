The second one-day International (ODI) of the five-match series between Sri Lanka (SL) and Australia (AUS) will take place on 16 June 2022 (Thursday) at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The match is set to begin at 02:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction for the second ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Aus Skipper Finch Praises Maxwell for 'pure Class' Innings Against SL in 1st ODI.

In a rain hit the first ODI, Australia chased down the improvised target of 282 runs in 44 overs to defeat the Sri-Lanka by two wickets by way of the D/L method. Earlier, both the Sri-Lankan openers hit half-centuries to give the hosts an ideal start followed by Wicket-keeper batter Kusal Mendis's unbeaten 86 off 87 runs to direct the team to a solid 300-run score. Later, captain Aaron Finch along with Steve Smith stitched a second-wicket partnership which was followed by Glenn Maxwell's commendable knock of 80 from 51 to guide his side to a two-wicket win.

SL vs AUS 2nd ODI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Kusal Mendis (SL) can be taken as our wicket-keeper

SL vs AUS 2nd ODI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Steve Smith (AUS), David Warner (AUS), Charith Asalanka (SL), Aaron Finch (AUS) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team

SL vs AUS 2nd ODI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) could be our all-rounders

SL vs AUS 2nd ODI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Pat Cummins (AUS), Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Josh Hazlewood (AUS),Jhye Richardson (AUS) could form the bowling attack

SL vs AUS 2nd ODI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Kusal Mendis (SL), Steve Smith (AUS), David Warner (AUS), Charith Asalanka (SL), Aaron Finch (AUS), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Pat Cummins (AUS), Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Jhye Richardson (AUS).

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) could be named as the captain of your SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team, while David Warner (AUS) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

