Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Indian Super League 2024-25 when they take on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) on Saturday at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.

The Marina Machans bounced back from a tough recent run with a hard-fought victory in difficult circumstances against Hyderabad FC in their previous match, courtesy of an early goal from Irfan Yadwad. Faced with the prospect of battling a resurgent Mumbai City in their next match, assistant coach Noel Wilson underlined his full faith in Chennaiyin's abilities.

"The win against Hyderabad was very important for us," Wilson told the media in Chennai on Thursday. "On any particular day, no matter home or away, the team that plays well is going to get the three points. Even though Mumbai are enjoying good form, we as Chennaiyin FC can go and perform well and surely get the result."

Deputising for the unwell Owen Coyle, Wilson also provided updates on the availability of several players in light of the virus that has hit the camp. The assistant coach stated that Ryan Edwards, Lukas Brambilla, and Ankit Mukherjee were back in training, with the suspended Connor Shields and the recovering Elsinho Dias the only confirmed absentees for the Mumbai outing.

The previous match witnessed Elsinho stretchered off under medical care. Wilson also provided an update on his situation: "These things happen in a football match. Head coach Owen Coyle is very experienced, he knows how to take care of it, and he has been speaking with the players this week on how to move ahead. We are looking forward to Elsinho recovering and rejoining the team."

Joining Wilson for the press conference was summer signing Kiyan Nassiri, who detailed his experience so far and laid down his personal goals for the season.

"I am just trying my best in training. Obviously, it's not in my hands who makes it in the first eleven; I can train and do very well and keep my head up, keep training every day, keep giving my 100 per cent. If the coach decides I am fit to play, I'll be there. My plan is to get better every season. My mentality is always to win something with the club and I hope we get that this season," said Kiyan Nassiri.

Chennaiyin's earlier meeting against Mumbai City in the reverse fixture produced an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Marina Arena, which saw Edwards score his first goal of the season. (ANI)

