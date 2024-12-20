Kylian Mbappe known as one of the best football players in the world right now has already achieved a lot in his career whereas other football greats even failed to do so in their whole time playing football. Kylian Mbappe was born on December 20, 1998 and is celebrating his 26th birthday. But recently Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid from PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) and failed to deliver it with the same intensity initially. With his constant training, hard work and skills Mbappe made a comeback and is now constantly on the scoresheet for one of the greatest football clubs in the world. Happy Birthday Kylian Mbappe! Fans Wish 2018 FIFA World Cup Winner and Real Madrid Star As He Turns 26.

Mbappe has proved himself on the international stage a quite number of times now. Mbappe has already scored 48 goals for the France National Football Team across all competitions in 86 matches which puts him in the third place for the top goalscorers list for France. There has been multiple scenarios where Kylian Mbappe proved to be a clutch player for the teams he played in the past and even now. Mbappe considers Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol and has also played alongside Lionel Messi during his time at Ligue 1 side PSG.

Memorable Moments in Kylian Mbappe's Career

Inaugural Kopa Trophy Winner: Kylian Mbappe clinched the first-ever Kopa Trophy in 2018. The Kopa Trophy is an award given to the best football player under the age of 21 and is presented by France Football. Mbappe won the inaugural Kopa Trophy award after he was able to win a domestic treble with PSG. Mbappe scored a total of 39 goals and provided 17 assists for PSG in 2018 which were way more Christian Pulisic and Justin Kluivert who finished second and third.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Winner: Kylian Mbappe scored a total of four goals including one in the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup which helped him bag the FIFA Best Young Player award. Young Mbappe opened his account after scoring against Peru in the second group-stage game. Mbappe then scored a brace in the round of 16 to help France beat Lionel Messi's Argentina. Kylian Mbappe scored his fourth goal against Luka Modric and Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2018 final. Real Madrid Win FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024; Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Help Los Blancos Seal 3–0 Triumph Over Pachuca.

All-Time Top Goal-Scorer for PSG: Kylian Mbappe scored a total of 256 goals while playing for Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappe joined PSG back in the summer of 2017 which also makes him the most expensive teenager in the history of football. PSG have had top players like Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edison Cavani and Neymar Jr. But Mbappe in his six and half-year tenure secured a total of 256 goals and is now sitting as the top goal-scorer in the history of PSG.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Heroics: It was none other than Kylian Mbappe who kept the French dream alive till the very last whistle. Although, Lionel Messi's Argentina secured the victory over France in the penalties in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. France National Football Team were down 0-2 when Kylian Mbappe scored a brace to get the game going to the extra time. Mbappe equalised once again in the extra-time and completed his hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup final. But in the penalties, it was Argentina who was the better side. Mbappe scored a total of eight goals in his FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign.

Transfer to Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe has always said that playing for La Liga giants Real Madrid is a dream. In 2022 transfer talks with Real Madrid broke down after Mbappe renewed his contract with PSG. But as Mbappe's PSG contract ended in the 2023-24 season, Real Madrid signed Mbappe on a free transfer. Mbappe received a grand welcome at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. The presentation was very similar to that of Cristiano Ronaldo back in 2009. Ronaldo congratulated Mbappe on his move to Real Madrid and told the Frenchman that he is "Excited to watch him at Santiago Bernabeu". Rape Case Against Kylian Mbappe Closed Following Lack of Evidence.

Kylian Mbappe still misses out on prestigious titles like the UEFA Champions League and a Ballon d'Or. But as he has joined Real Madrid his both of the achievements will be completed soon enough as Mbappe is an important asset for the 15-time Champions League winners. Kylian Mbappe has to come up with some stellar performances to get a good level so that he can secure a Ballon d'Or.

