Bambolim (Goa) [India], January 3 (ANI): After suffering a defeat against Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters' head coach Kibu Vicuna said he is disappointed over his side's inability to make the most of their chances in the match.

Mumbai City FC returned to the top of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) standings after a 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday. Adam le Fondre opened the scoring for the Islanders early on and playmaker Hugo Boumous doubled their advantage in the 11th minute.

"Today we lost the game in the first 11 minutes. We cannot concede such goals against a fantastic team like Mumbai City. We are conceding but not scoring. Today, we had very good chances to score and come back into the match," he said at the post-match press conference.

Even though he was pleased with some of the chances that his side created, Vicuna made it clear that they must improve their finishing.

"The good news is that we created many chances against a very complete team like Mumbai City, but we didn't score... We created chances from set-pieces and by pressing the ball. But we have to score and need to continue working on that aspect of the game," he said. (ANI)

