Panaji (Goa) [India], February 8 (ANI): After playing out a goalless draw against NorthEast United, Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez admitted that the match was indeed boring and nothing substantial came out of it.

Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United failed to break away from the pack chasing the final two playoff spots as they cancelled each other out in a goalless draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) match here at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday.

While Hyderabad moved to third on goal difference, NEUFC climbed above FC Goa to fourth. The Gaurs, however, have a game in hand and will face leaders Mumbai City FC on Monday.

"It was a very boring game. Both teams played without freedom and were very slow on the ball. We had to try something more because they played only three days ago. But if you look at teams after rest, only one team won their first game after the break. Maybe all the teams are tired but it is not an excuse. Maybe we had one or two chances but not clear-cut," Marquez said during a post-match press conference.

"They play with very good organization and dangerous players in attack. This is one of the times that we did not play with a lot of freedom. When they recover the ball, they do fast transitions. We needed more things in attack to score. I think it was a mix between the good organisation of NorthEast United and (knowing the league positions), maybe it is not a bad result," he added.

Hyderabad FC is currently placed at the third spot in ISL standings with 23 points from 16 matches. The side will next square off against East Bengal on Friday. (ANI)

