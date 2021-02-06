Panaji (Goa) [India]., February 6 (ANI): After playing out a goalless draw against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), Chennaiyin FC's coach Csaba Laszlo said that not getting three full points was hurtful.

Chennaiyin FC's chances of progressing into the top four received a huge blow following their frustrating goalless draw against Bengaluru FC in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) at Fatorda Stadium, on Friday.

"So many good games and so many chances. I think if I just know the statistics. But let's keep going and play football. Don't give up. That is our destiny. Every game in which we don't get the three points is painful. Because I want to win every game and I try to prepare my team for victory, not to draw or not to lose. You have to accept sometimes the opponents have a better day or we're unlucky," said Laszlo during the post-match press conference.

"We are more or less unlucky with scoring goals and if he had won today, we could have close the gap. But I don't give up because we have four games and if the performance is the same, maybe we will score the goals. And we don't give up," he added

Laszlo was seen animated in the dugout and he was seen expressing his frustration as his team missed chance after chance.

"If I knew it 100 per cent. I will tell it to my players and then to the media. We are fighting against Covid. Maybe somebody can give me a vaccine for goalscoring. I just think there are so many clear chances. So unlucky. It's not even bad decisions," said Laszlo.

"Every team, every football coach can teach how to create chances, how to get in behind the defence. But I think we defending relatively well. This is not even a concentration or lack of fortune," he added.

Chennaiyin FC is currently placed at the eighth position in the ISL standings with 17 points from 16 games. The side will next square off against Jamshedpur FC on Wednesday. (ANI)

