Goa [India], January 19 (ANI): After witnessing a goalless draw against Chennaiyin, SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler said that his side did "enough to win" the match and also praised his players for their "brilliant" performance.

During the Indian Super League (ISL) match on Monday, both sides created very few goal-scoring chances, leading the game to end in a goalless draw. Also, Fowler's side was forced to play with a man down for almost over an hour after Ajay Chettri received his marching orders at the half-hour mark.

However, SCEB held their ground throughout the game to frustrate Chennaiyin. SCEB now extend their unbeaten run to seven games.

"I am disappointed because I thought that we had done enough to win the match. We played for our lives with 10 men. Our lads were brilliant. We are disappointed that we were unable to win but we will take the one point. It was a game that we should have won," Fowler said at the post-match press conference.

"Even with 10 men I thought we played better football. We are a team that does not want to get beaten. We want points and we want to win. We don't want to lose matches and that can be seen with our performances," he added.

Debjit Majumder produced another Hero-of-the-Match performance in goal for his team and Fowler hopes that the SC East Bengal custodian keeps up the good work in the team's remaining matches too. "He is a goalkeeper who is playing very well. He has a lot of confidence and he has got to keep doing that," he said. (ANI)

