Panaji (Goa) [India], November 26 (ANI): After facing defeat by similar margins in their opening round game, NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC drew 0-0 with neither side being able to break the deadlock after 90 minutes at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Thursday.

Several chances were squandered over the course of the game, especially by the Blasters. But head coach Ivan Vukomanovic believes the team played well defensively to get a point.

Also Read | Who Is Ralf Rangnick, Cristiano Ronaldo's New Head Coach at Manchester United? Interesting Things of Know About German Football Manager.

When asked about the team's approach towards set pieces, Ivan in the post-match press conference said: "Yes, let's say that we were more concentrated and we were more focused especially if we speak about defensive set pieces. I think that we were present. We were compact. We were good. And actually, I was happy with the performance of the defensive block, defensive line because we knew that this is a game we should be dominant which occurred and also the chances we had but if you speak about defensive set pieces, seeing the facts and statistics from last seasons that many goals in ISL happen after set pieces, of course, tonight we are very happy to not concede goals."

Ivan Vukomanovic handed Enes Sipovic his debut in yellow at the heart of the defence. He joined Marko Leskovic in the backline.

Also Read | IND vs NZ Kanpur Test Day 2: Shreyas Iyer Maiden Test Hundred, Tim Southee Fifer Headline First Session.

"Yes, I think the first time since we started, even all pre-season, these two central defenders Leskovic and Sipovic have played together for 90 minutes. So these kind of things make me happy. These kind of things can bring stability to all the team because you can build up further on those positive things," Vukomanovic added about the two foreigners in the back line.

Blasters face arch-rivals Bengaluru next while NorthEast take on Chennaiyin next week. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)