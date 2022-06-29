Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 29 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters added one more Indian player to their squad as they announced the signing of winger Saurav Mandal from Churchill Brothers.

The winger began his professional career with Rainbow FC. Then, for a brief period, he was a member of the ATK FC Reserves. In 2020, he joined Churchill Brothers. With Churchill Brothers in the I-League this year, the quick and vivacious midfielder displayed a lot of promise.

During his stint at Churchill Brothers, he made 14 appearances for the team. He developed into a crucial member of the club forward line last season, as he contributed with a goal and two assists.

"I would like to congratulate Saurav about this opportunity. A lot of hard work still awaits as he needs to learn and handle new things in ISL. I wish him all the best for the upcoming years in our club," said Karolis Skinkys in a statement.

Upon joining his new team, Saurav exclaimed with excitement, he said, "I'm very happy to be a part of Kerala Blasters. It's a dream come true for me that I'll be representing the biggest club in the country. I'll be sharing the dressing room with top players from the country and I'm keen to learn from them."

After Bryce Miranda, who was announced last week, Mandal becomes KBFC's second summer acquisition. As the Blasters get ready for the upcoming season the 21-years-old winger signing will make their offensive unit even stronger.

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC midfielder Sahil Tavora who helped the club to clinch their first-ever ISL trophy in the 2021-22 season has been awarded a one-year contract extension.

Tavora played a crucial role in the club's success last season. He is famous for scoring the equaliser in the 88th minute of the ISL final back in March. The midfielder made 19 appearances for the team and contributed with a goal and an assist.

"The progress the team as a whole and I as a player have made over the last two years under Coach Manolo Marquez was a major factor in me deciding to extend my contract here," said Tavora.

The head coach Manolo Marquez was all smiles after Tavora put pen to paper, he said, "Tavora is a crucial player in our squad. But more importantly, he is a player who every coach wants to train. He is technically good, is very strong in duels, can shoot from distance, and is also a leader in the squad, on and off the pitch,"

Prior to this extension, Hyderabad FC announced the contract extension of Akash Mishra who was a key member of Hyderabad's historic, title-winning ISL campaign in 2021-22. (ANI)

