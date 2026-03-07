Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): Mumbai City FC will hope to maintain their unbeaten run when they face Sporting Club Delhi in Indian Super League 2025-26 on Sunday, March 8, at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 19:30 IST, according to a release.

Also Read | Al-Nassr vs Neom SC, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online.

Mumbai City FC head into the fixture sitting fourth in the standings with seven points. They enter the match on the back of a hard-fought 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC in their previous encounter. Remaining unbeaten in their campaign so far, the hosts will look to capitalise on their formidable home advantage to return to winning ways and climb further up the league table.

Speaking on the necessity of maintaining their momentum and consistency, Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky emphasised his team's preparation. "The most important objective is to secure three points, but we will do it our way by respecting our pattern of play and exposing the opposition. The team is progressing really well and we hope to maintain the momentum. SC Delhi are a team with a lot of energy, so we must stay focused, disciplined, and concentrate on transitions."

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Injury Update: Al-Nassr and Portugal Star Shares Recovery Picture From Madrid, Says 'Let's Go, Al Nassr!'.

Mumbai City defender Sahil Panwar said, "It is not about me performing individually. It is about us as a group, how we perform collectively as a team. We are focused on maintaining clean sheets."

SC Delhi, meanwhile, arrive in Mumbai desperately hunting for their first win of the campaign. The newly-rebranded side currently sit at the bottom of the table, still looking for their first points after three matches. They showed resolute defending but suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat to FC Goa in their previous away outing.

In 22 total meetings, SC Delhi (including the previously-named franchises Hyderabad FC and FC Pune City) hold a narrow advantage with eight wins to Mumbai City's seven, alongside seven draws. Despite trailing in victories, the Islanders edge the historic goal tally 27 to 24. Their last encounter in February 2025 ended in a gritty stalemate. The visitors will now aim to carry their improved defensive organisation against their experienced opponents, who have looked clinical in the final third.

SC Delhi head coach Tomasz Tchorz views the pressure as a vital developmental tool for his side.

"It's a huge game away in Mumbai against the former champions. They are a fantastic club with a proud history and a strong squad. We will do everything to compete in the game. We must be at our very best to try to secure a positive result," said Tchorz.

"We are a new team, and building chemistry takes time. We are also playing away games one after another. The players are working very hard in training and giving everything on the pitch. We hope the work we are putting in will translate into results," Tchorz noted.

SC Delhi defender Lamgoulen said, "When the club shows this much trust in you, you feel a bigger responsibility to give everything back to the team. As captain, the responsibility is much bigger. I want to help the team, support my teammates and give my best every day."

Mumbai City will look to control and dictate the tempo in front of their home fans while SC Delhi aim to stay compact and capitalise on transitions. With three important points to be won, the match promises to be an interesting contest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)