Mumbai, March 7: Today, March 7, Cristiano Ronaldo took tocial media to provide a positive update on his recovery from a hamstring injury, confirming he is following his team's progress from afar. The 41-year-old Al Nassr captain, currently undergoing specialised rehabilitation in Madrid, shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) with a message of support for his teammates ahead of their crucial Saudi Pro League fixture against Neom SC on Saturday.

In a post that quickly garnered millions of interactions, Ronaldo shared an image of himself in a rehabilitation setting, captioned: "Recovering and ready to watch the game today. Let's go, Al Nassr!" Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Nassr vs Neom SC Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Recovering and ready to watch the game today. Let's go, Al Nassr! 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/o7b9dD8MTN — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 7, 2026

The post serves as a significant morale booster for both the club and its global fanbase. While the Portuguese icon appeared in good spirits, his physical absence on the pitch remains a hurdle for Al Nassr as they navigate a high-stakes period in the domestic title race. The social media update follows a candid admission from Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus on Friday, March 6, who revealed that Ronaldo’s injury - sustained during last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Al-Fayha - is more complicated than the medical staff first believed.

"After the tests he underwent, it became clear that it is a more serious injury than we were expecting," Jesus told reporters. "He will need rest and recovery", he added. Ronaldo subsequently traveled to Spain to work with his trusted personal physiotherapists, a move sanctioned by the club to accelerate his return. While Al Nassr has not provided a definitive timeline, current estimates suggest he could be sidelined for two to four weeks. Cristiano Ronaldo Injury Update: Al-Nassr and Portugal Star Heads to Madrid for Hamstring Treatment.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Injury's Impact on Club and Country

Ronaldo's injury comes at a delicate time. Al Nassr is currently locked in a tight battle at the top of the Saudi Pro League, trailing leaders Al-Ahli by a narrow margin. With 21 goals in 22 league games this season, Ronaldo's scoring prowess is the engine behind the team's championship ambitions. Beyond the club level, the injury casts doubt on his participation in Portugal’s international friendlies against Mexico (March 28) and the United States (April 1). These matches are considered vital preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is expected to be the veteran forward's final appearance on the world stage.

