Tiigers of Kolkata in action during match against Chennai Singams in Indian Street Premier League (Image: ISPL media)

Thane (Maharashtra)[India], February 9 (ANI): Tiigers of Kolkata dominated with both bat and ball to overpower Chennai Singams by a massive margin of nine wickets in an Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) clash at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium here on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 66 runs, the Tiigers broke little sweat as they recovered from the early dismissal of opener Sarfraz Khan to chase down the required runs with four overs to spare.

Opener and skipper Thomas Dias led from the front, by top-scoring with a hurricane innings of 30 runs off 16 balls while Fardeen Kazi scored an undefeated 23 off 15.

Earlier, electing to field first, Kolkata were well served by their disciplined bowling attack, who kept up the pressure on the Chennai batters.

Shivam Kumar emerged as the most successful bowler for the Tiigers, returning figures of 4/12.

The Chennai innings never really settled down as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Sumeet Dhekale managed to push the Chennai total towards respectability with a knock of 31 runs off 17 balls as the Singams finished on 65/7. (ANI)

