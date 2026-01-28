Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 28 (ANI): Falcon Risers Hyderabad registered a comprehensive 6-wicket victory over Srinagar Ke Veer in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium on Tuesday, riding on a sensational hat-trick by Vicky Bhoir.

Chasing a modest target of 49, Hyderabad completed the task in just 6.5 overs, finishing at 52/4. The match was defined by a devastating bowling spell from Hyderabad's Vicky Bhoir. Bhoir ripped through the Srinagar top order in the second over, claiming three wickets in three consecutive deliveries.

Also Read | Who is Learner Tien? Know All About American Tennis Player Who Refused to Answer Donald Trump Question at Australian Open 2026.

He dismissed Aryan Naik (6), bowled Mangesh Vaity for a golden duck, and trapped Arvind Kumar lbw on the final ball of the over to complete a memorable hat-trick. The triple blow left Srinagar reeling at 6/3.

Srinagar Ke Veer never recovered from the early collapse. Amol Nilugade attempted to anchor the innings with 16 off 16 balls before retiring out, but wickets continued to tumble. Dhananjay Bhintade contributed 8 runs, while extras (6) were the next highest contributor.

Also Read | Which Team Will Vihaan Malhotra Play for in IPL 2026?.

The Hyderabad bowling unit remained disciplined; along with Bhoir's 3/10, Parveen Kumar (1/14) and Akash Gautam (0/0 in 1 over) kept the pressure on.

Srinagar eventually reached 48/8 in their 10 overs.

In reply, Falcon Risers Hyderabad came out swinging. Opener Prashant Gharat set the tone with a blistering 21 off just 11 balls, striking three sixes.

Although Srinagar's Dilip Binjwa provided a glimmer of hope by removing both Sanskar Dhyani (12) and Yogesh Penkar (2) in his lone over (2/9), the target proved too small to defend.

Despite losing four wickets, including a quick-fire 6 from Pappu Todkar, Hyderabad remained in control. Unbeaten batters Nitin Anili Matunge (7*) and Rutik Gajar (5*) guided the team across the finish line with 19 balls to spare, securing crucial points in the standings.

On Wednesday, Bengaluru Strikers take on Ahmedabad Lions.

Brief scores: Falcon Risers Hyderabad 52/4 in 6.5 overs (Prashant Gharat 21, Sanskar Dhyani 12, Dilip Binjwa 2-9) beat Srinagar Ke Veer 48/8 in 10 overs (Amol Nilugade 16, Dhananjay Bhintade 8, Vicky Bhoir 3-10) by 6 wickets. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)