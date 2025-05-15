Rome [Italy], May 15 (ANI): American tennis star Tommy Paul made it to the semifinal of the Italian Open on Thursday, with a thumping win over Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinal.

As per ATP.com, Paul made it to the final four by beating Hurkacz by 7-6(4), 6-3.

This marked his successive semifinal appearance at the ATP Masters 1000 event, making him the first American since Pete Sampras in 1993-94 to make it to two successive semifinals of the Italian Open.

The match lasted one hour and 58 minutes and was an up-and-down affair that featured six breaks.

Following the game, the 27-year-old said, as quoted by ATP's official website, "Every time I come here, I feel at home. The courts match up with my game really well. I feel comfortable out here, and I have been playing some good tennis this week."

With this win, he has improved his record in Rome to nine wins and four losses.

Paul had to defeat Hurkacz in three sets at Rome last year at the same stage. Now his record against him stands at three wins and a loss.

"Both of us were returning so well, obviously we would have liked to be hitting our spots better on serve," Paul said of the first set. "We were keeping the pressure in our service games. I thought I regrouped pretty well in the breaker, and then into the second set," he added.

The number 12 in the ATP Rankings will reach the top 10 if he makes it to the title clash. He awaits his semifinal opponent, who could be anyone out of World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and Madrid champion Casper Ruud. (ANI)

