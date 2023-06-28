Rome, Jun 28: Soccer players in Italy will be banned from wearing No. 88 on their shirts as part of an initiative combating antisemitism. The No. 88 is a numerical code for “Heil Hitler.” In March, a fan wearing a Lazio shirt with the name “Hitlerson” and the No. 88 on it was banned for life from attending matches of the Roman club. ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Sri Lanka Top Group B, Scotland Second; Oman Qualify From Third Position.

The initiative, which is being coordinated between the Italian government and the Italian soccer federation, includes the addition of a code of ethics in accordance with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

The initiative also calls for games to be suspended in case of antisemitic chants or acts — similar to the way cases of racism are supposed to be handled.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said the moves are “an adequate and efficient response to intolerable prejudice that too often arises in our stadiums.”

Soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina adds, “Soccer's credibility, which gets hurt and damaged by discriminatory behavior, has a direct reflection on Italian society.” (AP)