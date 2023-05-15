Rajouri/Jammu, May 15 (PTI) Jujhar Singh, who won two bronze medals in the 25-metre rapid and centre fire pistol shooting event at 51 Grand Prix Liberation in the Czech Republic recently, was given a hero's welcome by the people upon his arrival in his native Nonial hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Singh was garlanded with flowers amid beating of drums as people expressed their admiration for the athlete for his remarkable feat.

Talking to reporters, Singh urged the youth to stay away from drugs and actively engage in sports alongside their studies.

A healthy lifestyle and active participation in sports can lead to a bright future, enabling us to contribute to the country's progress and bring honour to it, he added.

Singh, competing against participants from 34 countries, showcased his remarkable marksmanship at the event.

In 2019, he made the country proud by winning two gold medals in the same event.

The 25-metre rapid and centre fire pistol shooting event took place in the Czech Republic from May 3-8 this year.

