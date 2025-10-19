Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 19 (ANI): The Department of Youth Services and Sports, Jammu and Kashmir, organised a state-level Weightlifting Championship at the iconic Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from athletes representing seven districts across the Union Territory.

The championship aimed to promote weightlifting as a competitive sport and to identify young talent across J&K. A total of 7 districts showcased remarkable strength, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the competition.

The revamped venue, which was to host high-level sporting events, served as an ideal venue for the championship, offering modern facilities and a vibrant atmosphere. Spectators, coaches, and sports enthusiasts gathered to cheer on the young athletes, adding energy and excitement to the event.

Winners from the championship will be shortlisted for advanced training and will represent Jammu and Kashmir in national-level competitions.

Earlier this year, Srinagar hosted the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Water Sports Festival (KIWSF) 2025. The three-day event, which concludes on August 23, featured more than 500 athletes from 28 states and Union Territories competing in five events.

In August, Athletes from humble backgrounds in Jammu and Kashmir, trained at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) water sports centre in Dal Lake, have secured one gold, two silver, and one bronze medal at the Khelo India Water Sports Festival (KIWSF) 2025, helping the Union Territory finish seventh among 28 states and Union Territories.

The inauguration was attended by notable dignitaries, including Nazhul Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council; Suhail Ahmad, CEO, Wushu Federation; Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Armed Police; and Kuldeep Handoo, Arjuna Awardee. (ANI)

