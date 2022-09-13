Jaipur, Sept 13 (PTI) A total of 126 players, including leading professionals Yuvraj Singh Sandhu and former champion Shamim Khan, will be vying for top honours at the Jaipur Open Golf tournament, starting September 18.

The TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) will move to the Rambagh Golf Club here with the Rs. 40 lakh tournament featuring 123 professionals and three amateurs.

Also Read | England’s Sarah Glenn Jumps to Second Position in ICC Women’s T20I Bowler Rankings.

Some of the top Indian players to participate in the event are Abhijit Singh Chadha, Om Prakash Chouhan, Akshay Sharma, Abhinav Lohan, Arjun Bhati and Varun Parikh.

The prominent foreign names in the field are those of Sri Lanka's Mithun Perera and N Thangaraja and Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Transfer News: PSG Reportedly Considering Extending Argentine Star's Contract.

The Jaipur-based professionals in the field are Vishal Singh, Hemendra Choudhary, Prakhar Asawa, Girraj Singh Khadka, Rishi Raj Singh Rathore, Yogendra Kumawat, Damodar Kumawat and Ghulam Mohammed Ghori.

The field also features Jaipur-based amateurs Manoviraj Shekhawat and Nitesh Bandawla.

"The staging of the Jaipur Open goes a long way in promoting Rajasthan as a preferred destination for golf tourism. A strong field and perfect playing conditions at the Rambagh Golf Club are sure to provide a fascinating contest this week," Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said in a release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)