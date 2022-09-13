Dubai, Sep 13: England leg-spin all-rounder Sarah Glenn has closed in on compatriot, the left-arm spinner, Sophie Ecclestone in the ICC Women's T20I bowler rankings after a fine show in the first match of their three-T20I series against India at Chester-le-Street on Saturday. Sarah, whose career-best haul of 4/23 helped her team to a nine-wicket victory and won her the Player of the Match award, is at a career-best-equalling second position and just 13 rating points adrift of Sophie. She has been ranked second on a few occasions in the past too, most recently last month, before she was overtaken by her team-mate, veteran pacer Katherine Brunt, who has been rested from the T20I series against India.https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/former-england-captain-michael-vaughan-believes-ben-stokes-led-side-can-regain-ashes-urn-next-summer-4199842.html
