Birmingham, Jul 2 (PTI) Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his golden run with an eleventh Test half century as India comfortably reached 98 for 2 at lunch against England on the opening day of the second Test here on Wednesday.

Jaiswal smashed 11 fours in his unbeaten 62 off 69 balls. The left-hander completed his fifty with a slashed boundary off Josh Tongue.

Karun Nair (31 off 50 balls) also looked in fine nick during a stand of 80 for the second wicket before an effort ball from Brydon Carse that bounced extra and forced the batter to offer a regulation catch to second slip just five minutes before lunch.

Senior opener KL Rahul (2 off 26 balls) played on a Chris Woakes delivery.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 98 for 2 in 25 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 62 batting, Karun Nair 31; Chris Woakes 1/15, Brydon Carse 1/14) vs England.

