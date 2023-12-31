Jamshedpur, Dec 31 (PTI) Experienced AFC Pro Licence holder Khalid Jamil has been appointed as head coach of Jamshedpur FC, the football club said on Sunday.

Jamil's appointment was announced after Scott Cooper expressed an inability to continue in the position due to unavoidable circumstances.

Jamil will embark on his new journey with the Kalinga Super Cup in January, followed by the remainder of the Indian Super League season, the statement said.

Jamshedpur FC CEO Mukul Choudhari said, "We have everything to play for with the Kalinga Super Cup and half of the ISL remaining.

"Hence, we believe he has the understanding, experience and track record in Indian Football to build and take us forward, starting with the very next game."

Jamil's first engagement in the ISL was with NorthEast United where he signed as the head of academy in 2019-20. His breakthrough with the club came in 2020-21 when he was hired as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season and he led the Highlanders to the playoffs including a 10-game unbeaten streak.

He was then appointed as their head coach for the 2021-22 season, making him the first Indian permanent head coach of an ISL club.

He also led Aizawl FC to the 2016–17 I-League title, making Aizawl the first club from the northeast to win the national title.

Jamil expressed his delight and said, "I want to thank the club management to give me this opportunity and I feel very excited to join Jamshedpur FC. Our target is to bring Jamshedpur FC in a better position and for that we all must work hard to bring Jamshedpur on top."

