The Delhi High Court has issued notice in a plea filed by World Boxing Champion Nitu Ghanghas, urging authorities to consider her for the Arjuna Award for Outstanding Performance in Sports and Games (2023). The gold medalist in the Commonwealth Games 2022 and IBA Women's World Boxing Championship/World Cup 2023, who hails from Bhiwani district in Haryana, said that her exclusion from the Arjuna Awardee list is unfair and violates Article 14 of the Constitution. Wrestling National Championships to Be Held in Jaipur from February 2-5, Announces Ad-Hoc Panel Running WFI.

Ghanghas was first noticed by coach Jagdish Singh, founder of the Bhiwani Boxing Club and former mentor of boxer Vijender Singh. She tasted her first success in the senior category with a gold medal in the 48 kg category at the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament 2022 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

At 23, she stands as the 6th Indian boxer, male or female, to achieve the title of world champion. Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur, representing Ghanghas, informed the court that a representation has been submitted regarding her exclusion from the Arjuna Awardee list. Young Indian Sensation Anahat Singh Secures Victory, Clinches Girls’ Under-19 Title at 2023 Scottish Junior Open Squash in Edinburgh.

In response, CGSC Anil Soni assured that the representation would be duly considered. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna has called for a response to the matter, scheduling it for January 1, 2024.

